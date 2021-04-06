Report: NBA considering changing foul, coach’s challenge rules

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why do shooters try to draw fouls by unnaturally flailing into opponents?

Because it too often works.

But maybe not for much longer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: NBA Competition Committee is considering potential modifications for 2021-22, such as evaluating whether to recommend to Board of Gov. to modify Coach’s Challenge by either awarding second challenge if successful or ensuring teams keep timeout in successful challenge. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2021

Sources said the NBA Competition Committee is also evaluating playing rules and interpretation of rules regarding unnatural shooting motions in connection with perimeter jump-shots and on-ball screens, and the principle of verticality. https://t.co/5t45oLmYXj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2021

Fans generally like the NBA’s high-scoring environment.

But not like this. Trips to the free throw line make games drag. Fouls drawn by tricks rather than attempts to score are aggravating. Off-balance shots designed to but that fail to attract a whistle are infuriating wasted possessions.

There’s plenty of room to clean this up and make the game even more enjoyable.

If giving an extra benefit for a successful coach’s challenge, award a second challenge rather than an effective extra timeout. Either would require an additional stoppage. Might as well use that time to get another call right.