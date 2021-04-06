Report: NBA considering changing foul, coach’s challenge rules

By Dan FeldmanApr 6, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
Hawks star Trae Young draws a foul
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
0 Comments

Why do shooters try to draw fouls by unnaturally flailing into opponents?

Because it too often works.

But maybe not for much longer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Fans generally like the NBA’s high-scoring environment.

But not like this. Trips to the free throw line make games drag. Fouls drawn by tricks rather than attempts to score are aggravating. Off-balance shots designed to but that fail to attract a whistle are infuriating wasted possessions.

There’s plenty of room to clean this up and make the game even more enjoyable.

If giving an extra benefit for a successful coach’s challenge, award a second challenge rather than an effective extra timeout. Either would require an additional stoppage. Might as well use that time to get another call right.