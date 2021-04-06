Report: Lakers signing Ben McLemore, whom Rockets waived

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Waived by the Rockets, heading to Los Angeles.

First DeMarcus Cousins went from Houston to the Clippers.

Now, Ben McLemore is going from Houston to the Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Ben McLemore has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2021

Ben McLemore's contract with the Lakers is for the remainder of the season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/LIwhQi45a4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2021

Though not as good overall as high-profile buyout signing Andre Drummond, McLemore might fit better with the Lakers. McLemore is a wing with the size and athleticism to defend. He can easily slide into lineups that feature LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

After a listless start to his career, McLemore found his niche as a 3-point specialist with the Rockets. He hasn’t shot efficiently enough this year, but playing with LeBron and Davis – once they get healthy – should create many open looks.

LeBron has been touting McLemore since McLemore surprisingly slipped to No. 7 in the 2013 draft:

They sleeping on Ben McLemore. Just watch — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2013

Even when he dunked on a rookie McLemore, LeBron – then with the Heat – offered support:

LeBron on his dunk over Ben McLemore: "It sucks that it was him because I like him." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 21, 2013

McLemore hired Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, last year. That Klutch connection probably didn’t hurt in making this deal happen.

For the sinking Rockets, this – like with Cousins – looks like a favor to the player, allowing him to join a preferred team.