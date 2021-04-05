Timberwolves: Malik Beasley out 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

D'Angelo Russell in, Malik Beasley out.

Russell returned to the Timberwolves against the Kings tonight, ending a 26-game absence due to a knee injury. But Minnesota lost Malik Beasley to a hamstring injury.

Timberwolves release:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Malik Beasley, who missed the last game due to left hamstring soreness: An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square on Beasley revealed a grade 3 left hamstring injury. Beasley will be sidelined between 4-6 weeks and will be reassessed in three weeks.

This could end Beasley’s season.

Minnesota will finish in fewer than six weeks. In last place, the Timberwolves probably won’t rush back Beasley.

Russell’s injury was originally slated to sideline him 4-6 weeks. He missed eight weeks.

Minnesota owes the Warriors a top-three-protected first-round pick. If they finish with one of the NBA’s three worst records, the Timberwolves would have a 40% chance of keeping the pick this year. It’d be unprotected next year.

In the first year of a big contract, Beasley scored well while on the court. He also served a 12-game suspension for threats of violence. This offseason, he is slated to serve a 120-day sentence for the same incident.