Kyle Anderson leads incredibly slow breakaway, even for him (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Anderson earned his “Slo Mo” nickname.

He renewed the trademark with this steal and breakaway layup in the Grizzlies’ win over the 76ers yesterday.

Just watch Tobias Harris on this play. See the speed difference between Harris running to catch up with Anderson and Harris, once he caught up, matching Anderson’s pace. It is comically slower.

Anderson just did a great job of shielding Harris, who was stuck on Anderson’s back. That’s the skill necessary to succeed while playing so slowly in the most athletic basketball league in the world.

More on the Grizzlies

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday
Three things to know: Jrue Holiday contract extension transcends largely...
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Jazz win streak vaults them back into top spot
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Report: Free agent center Gorgui Dieng will sign with Spurs