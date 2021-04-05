Kyle Anderson leads incredibly slow breakaway, even for him (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Anderson earned his “Slo Mo” nickname.

He renewed the trademark with this steal and breakaway layup in the Grizzlies’ win over the 76ers yesterday.

Just watch Tobias Harris on this play. See the speed difference between Harris running to catch up with Anderson and Harris, once he caught up, matching Anderson’s pace. It is comically slower.

Anderson just did a great job of shielding Harris, who was stuck on Anderson’s back. That’s the skill necessary to succeed while playing so slowly in the most athletic basketball league in the world.