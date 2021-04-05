Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The main storyline from the Nuggets’ win over the Magic last night: Aaron Gordon facing his old team.

But R.J. Hampton, sent from Denver to Orlando in the Gordon trade, was also playing his old team.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had some fun at his former teammate’s expense.

Hampton air-balled a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. In an ode to Al Horford, Murray repeatedly exaggeratedly flinched and shielded himself as if an onslaught of air-balls were bombarding him from the ceiling.

That cold-blooded response turned out to be foreshadowing. Wendell Carter Jr. air-balled on Denver’s next possession.