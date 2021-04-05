Gary Trent Jr. hits buzzer-beating game-winning 3-pointer in Raptors-Wizards (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT
Trading Norman Powell for Gary Trent Jr. was a long-term move for the Raptors.

It’s paying off quickly.

Trent grabbed a rebound with 5.5 seconds left, raced up court then nailed the game-winning 3-pointer to give Toronto a 103-101 win over the Wizards on Monday.

That keeps the Raptors (20-30, 11th place) within striking defense of the play-in tournament while Washington (17-32, 12th place) falls further in the postseason race.

Trent is just stepping up to help Toronto win. He was +54 in the Raptors’ win over the Warriors on Friday. Though Toronto didn’t fare as well with him on the court tonight (-17), his clutch shooting made the difference.

What a mark to make entering free agency.

