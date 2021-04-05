Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kings guard Buddy Hield speaks his mind when he’s upset.

In this case, that got him fined.

NBA release:

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident occurred following the conclusion of the Kings’ 129-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on April 3

Hield should have directed his ire toward Kings coach Luke Walton.

While trailing by five or four in the final 26 seconds, Sacramento made quick 2s on three straight possessions. It’s a poor strategy. Catching up in that situation is just too difficult without attempting 3-pointers.

(Terence Davis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the final margin to one.)