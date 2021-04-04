Timberwolves score incredibly weird basket (video)

With 0.3 seconds left in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ loss to the 76ers yesterday, Juancho Hernangomez threw an inbound pass. Jaden McDaniels caught the ball before it hit the floor, immediately shot and scored.
But Hernangomez didn’t get an assist.
And I have no idea whether he should have. Because this was such a strange play.
Hernangomez intended to throw a lob to Karl-Anthony Towns. But the pass hit the rim – and caromed to McDaniels, who had hustled closer to the basket then took advantage of his opportunity.