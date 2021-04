Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raptors beat the Warriors by 53 points on Friday.

None of Saturday’s games had such a large margin.

But there were plenty of massive blowouts. In fact, for the first time in NBA history, three games on the same day were decided by at least 40 points:

Knicks 125, Pistons 81

Jazz 137, Magic 91

Trail Blazers 133, Thunder 85

There had been six days with two 40-point wins.

For anyone who wanted a tightly contested basketball game Saturday, the best option was Gonzaga-UCLA.