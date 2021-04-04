Knicks’ Reggie Bullock on Nets’ big three: ‘We’ve got a big five’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden could return from injury for Monday’s game against the Knicks. With Kyrie Irving, that’d give Brooklyn its big three.

Knicks wing Reggie Bullock:

We’ve got a big five.

So, we’re not really concerned about their big three. We know what type of basketball we’ll be able to come into the game and play. We’re focused on our team, the game plan that coach draw up. But other than that, that’s all we’re focused on – the Knicks.

I hear Bullock’s point: The Knicks are concerned with only the Knicks. He believes in his team and teamwork. These “big”-X labels can be trivial.

But this response has big Derrick Rose “They’re saying us and Golden State are the super teams” energy. It just sounds ridiculous and sad.

Especially when considering who’d comprise the Knicks’ big five.

Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Bullock, Elfrid Payton and… Alec Burks? Nerlens Noel? Yeesh.