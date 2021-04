Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James was accused of signing with the Lakers because he prioritized Hollywood over winning.

Well, LeBron won.

And still made a movie.

LeBron is starring in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Rather than relying on just glimpses of the film, you can now watch a full trailer.