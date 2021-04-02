Trae Young steps up to lead Hawks over Spurs in 2OT (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN ANTONIO — Clint Capela had 28 points and 17 rebounds, Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame two late meltdowns to beat the San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in double overtime Thursday night.

Young had a driving floater roll off the rim as regulation ended. Even though he was exhausted, Young dug a little deeper to make sure he didn’t let the Hawks down again.

“Very personal,” Young said of the miss. “I feel I should have hit that floater and won the game. I definitely feel I let the team down on that one.”

He responded by scoring 15 points in the overtime periods as Atlanta snapped a two-game skid. Young said his knee was sore in the first half, but he was fine after keeping it warm following halftime.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points while shooting 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.

San Antonio veteran DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and nine assists, and Derrick White had a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 29 points.

DeRozan tied it at 110 with 2.7 seconds remaining with a short jumper before Young’s miss.

Gay tied it at 119 in overtime on a 3-pointer with 59.1 seconds remaining. Following missed shots by Young and White, the Hawks failed to get a shot off on their final possession before time expired in overtime. Young responded with seven points in the initial overtime.

Young added another seven points in the second overtime, including a 3-pointer that put the Hawks up 130-124 with 1:18 remaining.

“I saw a kid that is showing growth,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said. “Managing the game. He missed a layup, a shot he normally knocks down, that could have won the game. That could have just crushed a player, but I thought he came back and made plays. He made a big 3 in that second overtime that that gave us a really good cushion. I thought he did a really good job of managing the game and the team.”

Danilo Gallinari‘s 3-pointer put Atlanta up 133-129 with 11.8 seconds remaining in the second overtime after Rudy Gay‘s 3 pulled San Antonio within a point. Young added a free throw to seal it.

San Antonio closed the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation on a 9-3 run to force the initial overtime.

Gay finished with 18 points. San Antonio, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, has lost six of eight.

“They’ve showed a lot of grit and a lot of just downright fiber of hanging in, playing tough,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “This was three (games) in four nights after what they have already gone through schedule-wise. So, I’m happy that they don’t die.”

Atlanta, which was without injured power forward John Collins, had five players score in double figures.

Atlanta’s bench outscored San Antonio’s 41-29. Gallinari had 16 points to lead the reserves and Onyeka Okongwu had 10.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Collins is expected to miss a week with a sprained left ankle. Collins had nine points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes against Phoenix on Tuesday before suffering the injury. … After playing two games following his return from surgery, De'Andre Hunter missed his fourth straight game with a sore right knee. Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Hunter will also miss Friday’s game against the Pelicans. … The Hawks are 12-15 in road games.

Spurs: G Lonnie Walker IV missed his sixth straight game with a sore right wrist. … Trey Lyles sat out with an ankle injury. … Mills hit his 1,179th 3-pointer, surpassing Deron Williams for 75th in league history. … White’s previous career high was five 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 29, 2019. … The Spurs are 12-14 on their home court.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Spurs: Host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.