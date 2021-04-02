Report: Pelicans signing Isaiah Thomas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas is one of the most beloved players in the NBA. A 5-foot-9 guard who was the last pick in the 2011 draft, he built himself into a star with the Celtics through heart and fearlessness. A hip injury that derailed his career and cost him a big payday made him even more of a fan favorite, though as a sympathetic figure.

Now, Thomas is getting another chance – with the Pelicans.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with New Orleans and is eligible to make his Pelicans debut on Sunday vs. Houston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/XWgvf04XiI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2021

Thomas says he’s healthier now and that his struggles with the Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets and Wizards were due to his injury. He played for Team USA in FIBA AmeriCup qualifying.

But that’s far below NBA level of play. Thomas also declared himself recovered three years ago and clearly wasn’t. He’s now 32 – old for even a small guard without his injury history.

Though Lonzo Ball is injured, the Pelicans also have Eric Bledsoe, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis at point guard.

It’s easy to root for Thomas. It’s harder to predict he’ll help New Orleans.