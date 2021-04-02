Kevin Durant fined $50,000 for messages to Michael Rapaport

By Dan FeldmanApr 2, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT
Nets star Kevin Durant sent homophobic and misogynistic private messages to actor Michael Rapaport

NBA release:

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $50,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Durant has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.

The league typically acts so strongly in these cases only when someone’s language becomes public and invites sufficient backlash.

That happened with Durant when Rapaport posted screenshots. At that point, if any mitigating context existed, it became lost. Whatever Durant intended, his words amplified homophobia and misogyny to wider audiences.

Durant said yesterday, “I’m sorry that people seen that language I used. That’s not really what I want people to hear and see from me.”

