Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl air-balls consecutive free throws (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Spurs bought out LaMarcus Aldridge in part to make Jakob Poeltl their clear starting center.

But Poeltl still has some rough edges in his game.

Shooting just 38% on free throws this season and 51% for his career, Poeltl repeatedly got intentionally fouled by the Kings in the fourth quarter last night. After splitting in his first trip to the line, Poeltl missed both free throws on his next attempt.

San Antonio pulled him after that. That helped Sacramento, which no longer had to face the quality defender.

But the Kings were using a desperation strategy only because they were, well, desperate. The Spurs still won, 120-106.