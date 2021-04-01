Report: Durant “closing in on return” for Nets; Harden out tonight, day-to-day with hamstring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brooklyn has the best record in the East — and it is about to get healthy.

Just not tonight against Charlotte, where both Kevin Durant and James Harden are both out for the Nets with hamstring issues.

However, the All-Star duo may be back on the court soon for the Nets.

There is still no official timeline for Kevin Durant’s return from a hamstring strain that has sidelined him for 20 games, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reports he is “closing in on a return to the floor.” Charania also said that he heard James Harden will be day-to-day with his hamstring issue and is not expected to miss significant time.

"Sources tell me Kevin Durant is closing in on a return to the floor." Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Durant, plus an update on James Harden's hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/vwLoeKZepr — Stadium (@Stadium) April 1, 2021

The Nets had only a handful of games with Kyrie Irving, Durant, and Harden healthy and playing together — and obviously none with those three, plus Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge in the rotation. The concern for Brooklyn and coach Steve Nash is making sure these players get some time on the court together to build chemistry before the playoffs start. The Nets don’t want to enter the playoffs thinking they can just roll everyone out there and flip the switch (look at last season’s Clippers team).