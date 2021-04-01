Potential No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham declares for NBA Draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The expected is now official.

Cade Cunningham, the 6’7″ lead ballhandler from Oklahoma State, has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. This was not a surprise to anyone, he even participated in senior day activities with the Cowboys at the end of the season despite being a freshman.

Most mocks have Cunningham being taken No. 1 in the NBA Draft. He’s a 6’7″ point guard — or wing lead ball-handler like Luka Doncic, if you prefer — who is a fluid athlete and a gifted passer. He averaged 20.1 points per game (leading the Big 10), plus 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game, shooting 40% from three and 84.6% from the free throw line (a sign he is a strong shooter).

While those numbers are nice, what really impressed scouts was his ability to take over late in games and his stellar defense.

Despite some talk about USC’s Evan Mobley climbing the ladder after a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament, Cunningham likely goes No. 1 in the NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for June 22, and the 2021 NBA Draft is on July 29.