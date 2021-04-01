Doc Rivers says he talked with Vincent Poirier, who criticized 76ers coach after trade

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Former 76ers center Vincent Poirier
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
After getting traded from the 76ers to the Knicks (then waived), Vincent Poirier criticized Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers for not reaching out.

Rich Hoffman of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Did Rivers and Poirier talk before or after Poirier’s comments?

There’s a significant difference between Rivers denying Poirier’s claim and Rivers rectifying his slight after the fact.

But it probably doesn’t matter much for Rivers.

Rivers nearly fought Rajon Rondo with the Celtics. Rivers signed his son to a big contract that created complications within the Clippers’ locker room. Rivers oversaw a completely different chemistry disaster with the Clippers.

Yet, Rivers maintains a strong reputation for how he handles players.

Vincent Poirier complaining probably won’t change perception of Rivers among anyone the coach must appeal to.

