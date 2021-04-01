Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After getting traded from the 76ers to the Knicks (then waived), Vincent Poirier criticized Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers for not reaching out.

Rich Hoffman of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Doc Rivers responded to comments Vincent Poirier made about being upset that Rivers not reaching out to him post-trade: "I don't get involved with that crap, you know that. Vincent and I have talked. That kind of talk and all that kind of stuff that's for, I guess, newspapers." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 1, 2021

Did Rivers and Poirier talk before or after Poirier’s comments?

There’s a significant difference between Rivers denying Poirier’s claim and Rivers rectifying his slight after the fact.

But it probably doesn’t matter much for Rivers.

Rivers nearly fought Rajon Rondo with the Celtics. Rivers signed his son to a big contract that created complications within the Clippers’ locker room. Rivers oversaw a completely different chemistry disaster with the Clippers.

Yet, Rivers maintains a strong reputation for how he handles players.

Vincent Poirier complaining probably won’t change perception of Rivers among anyone the coach must appeal to.