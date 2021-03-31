Tobias Harris, Boban reunite for new Goldfish commercial (VIDEO)

Tobi & Bobi are together again.

Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic are a tandem for the ages — they were teammates with the Pistons, 76ers, and Clippers — and are still good friends. While they are not on the same team anymore — Harris is in Philadelphia, Marjanovic in Dallas — they recently reunited for a new commercial for Goldfish crackers. And it is awesome.

 

We need these two in a series of ads for different products — pizzas, video games, delivery services, sodas, or dance lessons. I don’t care. Whatever Tobi & Bobi are doing, we’re watching.

