Report: Joel Embiid to return for 76ers-Timberwolves on Saturday

By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT
76ers star Joel Embiid and Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
76ers Joel Embiid has arguably been the NBA’s best player when on the court this season.

“When on the court” being the key modifier.

Embiid has missed 16 of Philadelphia’s 47 games, including the last nine with a bone bruise in his knee. But – after the 76ers play the Cavaliers tomorrow – his absence is slated to end against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Philadelphia’s championship hopes rest on Embiid being healthy. His injury history makes every setback especially scary. But returning roughly on schedule is reassuring. Embiid will have plenty of time to get back on track before the playoffs.

He might even have time to play himself back into the MVP race, though that’s an uphill battle now.

If nothing else, it’ll be intriguing to see Embiid face personal rival Karl-Anthony Towns on Saturday.

