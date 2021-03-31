DeMarcus Cousins reportedly may join Clippers on 10-day contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for a third center for depth behind Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac, and they may take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.

That according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reported the Clippers are considering signing Boogie to a 10-day contract.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins and the Clippers are discussing a 10-day contract, but no decision is expected until next week, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2021

When everyone is healthy, the Clippers start Ibaka at center because of his ability to stretch the floor, with Zubak coming in off the bench and Marcus Morris playing some small-ball lineup five. However, Ibaka has missed the last nine games with a back injury and has not transitioned to doing any on-court work yet (so he will be out a while longer). Morris has a bruised calf that has had him in and out of the lineups in recent weeks.

Cousins averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds a game for Houston in more than 20 minutes a night. He was thrust into a larger role when Christian Wood went down with a severely sprained ankle, and that’s when the Rockets defense fell apart, getting 7.2 points per 100 possessions worse with Cousins on the court. Cousins was never an elite NBA defender, but coming off back-to-back ACL and Achilles injuries, he now lacks the lateral movement to stay in front of smaller players. Opponents targeted him in pick-and-rolls and other plays.

Houston decided to waive Cousins and play small rather than keep him on the roster. That made him a free agent.

On a healthy Clippers team Cousins doesn’t play, but right now he could be a stop-gap to help until Los Angeles gets its players back.