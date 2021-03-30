Watch Marcus Smart’s Shaqtin-level shot off jump ball

Marcus Smart has a high basketball IQ, but even the smartest players make mistakes.
This one was legendary.
To set the scene: New Orleans had the ball when Payton Pritchard had made a nice defensive hustle play and forced a jump ball with Brandon Ingram with .03 left on the shot clock — the Pelicans did not have time to win the mid-court tip and get off a shot. Boston was going to get the ball one way or another… then this happened.
That was… something pic.twitter.com/Cr7mNtyIHc
Just to be clear what Kemba Walker was telling Smart, the shot clock reset when Boston got the ball, they had a full :24.
Boston fell to New Orleans 115-109, and Evan Fournier struggled in his Celtics debut, going 0-of-10 from the floor.