Watch Marcus Smart’s Shaqtin-level shot off jump ball

By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
Marcus Smart has a high basketball IQ, but even the smartest players make mistakes.

This one was legendary.

To set the scene: New Orleans had the ball when Payton Pritchard had made a nice defensive hustle play and forced a jump ball with Brandon Ingram with .03 left on the shot clock — the Pelicans did not have time to win the mid-court tip and get off a shot. Boston was going to get the ball one way or another… then this happened.

Just to be clear what Kemba Walker was telling Smart, the shot clock reset when Boston got the ball, they had a full :24.

Boston fell to New Orleans 115-109, and Evan Fournier struggled in his Celtics debut, going 0-of-10 from the floor.

