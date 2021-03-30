Report: Nets tried to trade for Warriors’ Kelly Oubre but were shot down

Give the Nets front office credit — they are going all in.

That includes signing Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge on buyouts — although how much either of them really moves the needle is up for debate — and at the trade deadline, the Nets were active. Although they didn’t make a splashy move, it wasn’t for lack of trying.

That includes trying to trade Spencer Dinwiddie (out for the season) for Kelly Oubre from the Warriors, Marc Stein of The New York Times writes in his weekly newsletter.

Among the options they explored, I’m told, was sending Dinwiddie to Golden State for Kelly Oubre. Golden State rejected those overtures because it is still desperate to make the playoffs. While numerous Oubre trade scenarios came up, Golden State was not going to trade him for someone who couldn’t help the team in the short term.

The Warriors said they did receive offers for Oubre (some reports said strong offers), but in the end, GM Bob Myers didn’t think any of them made the team better this season.

Bob Myers on what the interest was in Kelly Oubre around the trade deadline: "High level. He's a good player. We value him, as evidenced by not trading him. Our actions spoke to how we view him." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 26, 2021

Oubre has been an imperfect fit in the Warriors rotation this season, but for a Nets team thin at the wing he would have provided depth. He’s averaging 15 points and six rebounds a game, playing solid on-ball defense, but shooting 30.4% from three. Bottom line, the Warriors are being outscored by 8 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. Oubre is a free agent after this season and he has seemed to balk at the idea of coming off the bench, which is exactly what he would do if he re-signed with Golden State next season when Klay Thompson returns. Oubre would have come off the bench this season with the Nets.

A lot of trades are discussed on some level in the run-up to the deadline, but if the Warriors want to make the playoffs Dinwiddie doesn’t help, so Oubre is still in the Bay Area. Just don’t think that means they are set up for a long-term relationship.