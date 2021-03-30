Report: Jazz flight lands after hitting birds, team OK but shaken up

By Dan Feldman
Mar 30, 2021
Utah Jazz
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
The Jazz’s flight from Utah to Memphis for tomorrow’s game scheduled against the Grizzlies reportedly landed shortly after takeoff due to hitting birds.

Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Thankfully, everyone is OK.

These things happen, but fortunately everyone is safe.

