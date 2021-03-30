Report: Jazz flight lands after hitting birds, team OK but shaken up

The Jazz’s flight from Utah to Memphis for tomorrow’s game scheduled against the Grizzlies reportedly landed shortly after takeoff due to hitting birds.

Tony Jones of The Athletic:

A few details about the Jazz charter which had to return to SLC airport after hitting birds.

The incident happened 5-10 min after takeoff

A loud noise was heard at time of the incident

Team personnel has been sent home while another plane is made available

— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 30, 2021