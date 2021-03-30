Report: Jazz flight lands after hitting birds, team OK but shaken up

The Jazz’s flight from Utah to Memphis for tomorrow’s game scheduled against the Grizzlies reportedly landed shortly after takeoff due to hitting birds.
Tony Jones of The Athletic:
A few details about the Jazz charter which had to return to SLC airport after hitting birds.
The incident happened 5-10 min after takeoff
A loud noise was heard at time of the incident
Team personnel has been sent home while another plane is made available
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 30, 2021
The plane landed without further incident
Everyone is safe, but shaken up
From talking to those on board, it sounds like everyone needs a day to kinda recover. But no word on when the next charter takes off for Memphis. The Jazz play the Grizzlies tomorrow night https://t.co/q6J8pwn7IA
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 30, 2021
Thankfully, everyone is OK.
It’s a beautiful day!
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 30, 2021
🙏🏾
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 30, 2021
These things happen, but fortunately everyone is safe.