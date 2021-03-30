Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nets aren’t fair.

That’s at least the claim from some corners after Brooklyn loaded its roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Nets coach Steve Nash is embracing the outrage.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

A good laugh to end pregame media availability: Steve Nash finishes his press conference by letting out a ~roar~ — his impression of the Nets being dubbed the “villains” of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/9L0GKmqgWb — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 29, 2021

The best part: how proud of himself Nash looks afterward.

This sure hits differently than the last time a Net was so subversive while sitting in front of a camera.