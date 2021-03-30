Embracing villainy, Nets coach Steve Nash growls in press conference (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 30, 2021, 11:41 AM EDT
Nets coach Steve Nash
Elsa/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Nets aren’t fair.

That’s at least the claim from some corners after Brooklyn loaded its roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Nets coach Steve Nash is embracing the outrage.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

The best part: how proud of himself Nash looks afterward.

This sure hits differently than the last time a Net was so subversive while sitting in front of a camera.

More on the Nets

Blake Griffin after Nets-Pistons game
Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign...
Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin
Nets one of most individually accomplished teams in NBA history
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
Three things to know: Does Aldridge to Nets, Drummond to Lakers move championship...