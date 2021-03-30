Balanced Hornets attack behind Rozier’s 27, Haywards 26 tops Wizards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball to a fractured right wrist.

Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip.

Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points for the Wizards.

Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets, who improved to 24-22, went on a 16-2 run to take a 50-39 lead midway in the second quarter. While Washington got within 98-95 with 4:12 to play, Charlotte pulled away to secure the win.

Devonte’ Graham scored 17 points and Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets.