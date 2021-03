Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raptors traded Norm Powell to the Trail Blazers.

He remembered that.

Eventually.

Before Portland’s game against Toronto in Tampa yesterday, Powell initially lined up on the wrong side before hopping across halfcourt. Hey, it happens.

Powell ultimately scored 13 points to help the Trail Blazers to a 122-117 win. But he missed a pair of late free throws, causing him to tear his (Portland) jersey: