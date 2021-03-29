Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan and – more recently – Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge after buyouts.

Griffin, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

“It’s kind of funny to me, because for the last couple years all I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘that’s not fair!’ ” Griffin said when asked by The Post about the strong reactions

There’s a simple explanation for this “hypocrisy:” A lot of people comment on the NBA. They hold a wide range of views, including polar opposites. Some people thought Griffin was bad. Other people think Brooklyn is unfairly stacked. They aren’t the same people.

Griffin really struggled with the Pistons last season and early this season.

He could also help the Nets. They needed depth after the Harden trade. Griffin could contribute in a limited role, especially in on a winning team.

This is mostly about name recognition. If Brooklyn plucked a similar-caliber player from the minor league – not totally inconceivable, especially when considering health – he wouldn’t have caused any panic. But Griffin still carries star status from his time with the Clippers (and his first full season in Detroit). So, casual fans are overreacting.