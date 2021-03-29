Bol Bol hit a stepback three, was making plays for Denver Sunday (VIDEO)

Bol Bol has not earned a lot of run in Denver this season — he’s played 107 minutes total — but when he got on the court in garbage time Sunday he made the most of it.
In five minutes of action, Bol was 3-of-3 shooting, including an impressive stepback three.
Bol finished with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting.
It’s hard for Bol to get many minutes at center on a team that starts Nikola Jokic, and just added JaVale McGee for depth at the position. Still, Denver thinks Bol has some value; he was reportedly part of the trade package offered to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball, a trade that never materialized.