Bol Bol hit a stepback three, was making plays for Denver Sunday (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 29, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Bol Bol has not earned a lot of run in Denver this season — he’s played 107 minutes total — but when he got on the court in garbage time Sunday he made the most of it.

In five minutes of action, Bol was 3-of-3 shooting, including an impressive stepback three.

Bol finished with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting.

It’s hard for Bol to get many minutes at center on a team that starts Nikola Jokic, and just added JaVale McGee for depth at the position. Still, Denver thinks Bol has some value; he was reportedly part of the trade package offered to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball, a trade that never materialized.

