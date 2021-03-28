Watch Harrison Barnes’ improbable three-point game-winner for Kings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching an inbounds pass from the opposite end of the court and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night.

Barnes finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

HARRISON BARNES JUST DID THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xzajv0CELT — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 28, 2021

De'Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists, and Richaun Holmes added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Sacramento has won four straight, matching its longest streak of the season.

Collin Sexton scored 26 points, including a layup with 1.6 seconds remaining after Holmes was called for goaltending.

That made it 98-97. Fox then heaved the ball from one baseline to Barnes, who caught the ball and took a few steps before launching a 26-footer as the buzzer sounded. As soon as the ball went through the net, Kings players stormed the court and mobbed Barnes.

The play was reviewed and upheld.

Darius Garland had 18 points for Cleveland, which led for most of the fourth quarter.

Two days after being acquired in a series of trades, Kings newcomers Delon Wright, Terence Davis II and Moe Harkless were on the floor together as part of Sacramento’s second unit late in the first quarter.

Wright scored the first points for the trio, spinning past Cleveland’s Dean Wade for a layup and foul. He finished with four points, Davis had six and Harkless added two assists and one rebound.