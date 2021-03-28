Thunder waive Austin Rivers; reportedly expected to sign with Bucks

By Kurt HelinMar 28, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks are adding depth to their guard rotation for the stretch run and playoffs.

As expected, the Thunder are waiving Austin Rivers, making him a free agent, the team announced Sunday.

The news is he is leaning heavily toward signing with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rivers struggled to find a rhythm with the Knicks this season, scoring 7.3 points a game with a below-average 54.5 true shooting percentage. He was traded on deadline day to the Thunder, part of a three-team swap that sent George Hill to Philadelphia.

The Bucks were looking for backup point guard help in the buyout market, and while Rivers is more of a combo guard he can get a chance in that role with Bryn Forbes.

The buyout market is a place where players other teams no longer want are available — it’s not the place to find a perfect fit to fill a team’s roster hole. However, teams can find a player that helps and may thrive in a new environment and system. Rivers has playoff experience with the Clippers and could help the Bucks in certain playoff matchups.

