Thunder waive Austin Rivers; reportedly expected to sign with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are adding depth to their guard rotation for the stretch run and playoffs.

As expected, the Thunder are waiving Austin Rivers, making him a free agent, the team announced Sunday.

The news is he is leaning heavily toward signing with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rivers struggled to find a rhythm with the Knicks this season, scoring 7.3 points a game with a below-average 54.5 true shooting percentage. He was traded on deadline day to the Thunder, part of a three-team swap that sent George Hill to Philadelphia.

The Bucks were looking for backup point guard help in the buyout market, and while Rivers is more of a combo guard he can get a chance in that role with Bryn Forbes.

The buyout market is a place where players other teams no longer want are available — it’s not the place to find a perfect fit to fill a team’s roster hole. However, teams can find a player that helps and may thrive in a new environment and system. Rivers has playoff experience with the Clippers and could help the Bucks in certain playoff matchups.