Report: Free agent center Gorgui Dieng will sign with Spurs

This is a solid pick up for San Antonio. Do the Spurs make any other kind?

Free agent center Gorgui Dieng, recently bought out by Memphis, has agreed to sign with the San Antonio Spurs for the rest of the season, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Gorgui Dieng intends to sign with San Antonio upon clearing waivers, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 28, 2021

Since securing his release from Memphis, Dieng has been pursued by the Knicks, Suns, Clippers, Sixers, Raptors, Heat and Nets in addition to the Spurs, sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 28, 2021

San Antonio released Marquese Chriss, already out for the season with a fractured fibula, to create the roster spot.

All those teams, including contenders, were chasing Dieng because the eight-year veteran is a solid backup center who could help fill out a lot of rosters. Dieng was losing minutes in Memphis as that team tried to grow its young frontcourt players; in San Antonio, he may get more run.

The Spurs can play Dieng behind Jakob Poeltl (who has been fantastic this season defensively), filling in LaMarcus Aldridge‘s role (before he was bought out and headed to Brooklyn). While scoring just 7.3 points a game in Memphis, he has a ridiculous 68.2 true shooting percentage and shot better than 47% from three, taking 2.2 a game. He is a guy Gregg Popovich can plug right into the Spurs rotation.

At 23-20, the Spurs sit seventh in the West and appear headed for the play-in games and maybe a return to the playoffs.