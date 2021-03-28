Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson headed back to college, takes Indiana job

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before he was an NBA coach, most recently the top assistant to Tom Thibodeau in Chicago, Mike Woodson was an Indiana Hoosier. Born in Indianapolis, Woodson played for during the Bobby Knight era, playing alongside Isiah Thomas for part of that time.

Now Woodson is headed home — he has been named the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Woodson played in the NBA for a decade after Indiana, then spent 22 years as an NBA coach, much of it as an assistant but also as the head coach of the Hawks and Knicks. He is a highly respected basketball mind.

Woodson has never coached in college — never had to recruit high school players before — but if a young man wants to know what it takes to get to the NBA, nobody knows better than Woodson. Hopefully, he can return the Hoosier program to its former glory.