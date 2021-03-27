Report: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Brooklyn Nets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The rich get richer.

LaMarcus Aldridge — just bought out by the Spurs and a free agent — will sign with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season, reports Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball confirms Aldridge's commitment to signing with Nets to ESPN now. Nets have secured Aldridge and Blake Griffin in the buyout market. Brooklyn is loaded for a title run. https://t.co/KchOTq7Foj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

This is a big win for Brooklyn. First, because Aldridge can give the Nets an offensive boost as a backup big man — he averaged 13.7 points a game in San Antonio and shot 36% from three this season. Second, because this keeps Aldridge from helping another team in the East. Aldridge had long been linked to Miami (a team in need of help at the four and backup five), but Boston and other East teams were calling.

With Blake Griffin already signed and in Brooklyn off a buyout, Aldridge will play backup minutes as a stretch five behind DeAndre Jordan — which is Aldridge’s best fit now. He doesn’t have the lateral mobility anymore to guard modern fours.

A few other thoughts on this signing.

• This is a blow to the Miami Heat. Aldridge had been linked to them for weeks and had a need at the four. The Heat may go hard after Andre Drummond, although league sources told NBC Sports the Lakers and Celtics are the two clear frontrunners in that race right now.

• Aldridge signed for the veteran minimum, which means the Nets have one open roster spot and the Spencer Dinwiddie disabled player exception ($4.7 million) to use. Portland’s Enes Kanter has thoughts about that.

Thanos ? or maybe Jesus 🤔 https://t.co/xmd9BgFdBl — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 27, 2021

• Aldridge does not help Brooklyn’s defensive concerns, and he’s certainly not going to help them defend Joel Embiid in a potential playoff series.

• If Aldridge takes minutes from Nicolas Claxton, the only promising young player in the Nets’ center rotations, that’s a win for Brooklyn’s opponents. Claxton was already fighting for backup five minutes with Jeff Green and Griffin (and small ball with Bruce Brown at center may be the Nets best lineup). Claxton doesn’t space the floor like Aldridge, but his athleticism has been a boost the Nets have needed on both ends of the floor. If Claxton is reduced to just garbage time minutes now, the Nets get a little bit worse.

• The Nets now have players who have amassed 41 All-Star appearances, and five players who were All-Stars in 2019: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Griffin, Aldridge.