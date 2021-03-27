Knicks center Mitchell Robinson out with right foot fracture

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is a punch to the gut of the best Knicks team in years.

Center Mitchell Robinson will miss some time — maybe the rest of the season — after fracturing his foot during the teams’ win against the Bucks Saturday, the team announced.

Mitchell Robinson suffered a fracture in his right foot and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to New York tomorrow. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 28, 2021

It’s been an injury-filled season for Robinson. He showed promise early in his third season when he suffered a hand fracture in his Feb. 12, which caused him to miss 15 games. He returned March 21, but just a few days later is now out again. He is averaging 8.5 points — on an impressive 65.1% shooting — and 8.4 rebounds a game this season.

Robinson’s injury will mean some more run for Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson, plus possibly more experimentation with Julius Randle at center lineups.

The Knicks had faded in the pursuit of free agent Andre Drummond — who appears headed to the Lakers — but this could inspire one last push to land the former Cavalier big man. It may also be too late. The next best center on the buyout market is Gorgui Dieng.