Knicks center Mitchell Robinson out with right foot fracture

By Kurt HelinMar 27, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Getty Images
0 Comments

This is a punch to the gut of the best Knicks team in years.

Center Mitchell Robinson will miss some time — maybe the rest of the season — after fracturing his foot during the teams’ win against the Bucks Saturday, the team announced.

It’s been an injury-filled season for Robinson. He showed promise early in his third season when he suffered a hand fracture in his  Feb. 12, which caused him to miss 15 games. He returned March 21, but just a few days later is now out again. He is averaging 8.5 points — on an impressive 65.1% shooting — and 8.4 rebounds a game this season.

Robinson’s injury will mean some more run for Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson, plus possibly more experimentation with Julius Randle at center lineups.

The Knicks had faded in the pursuit of free agent Andre Drummondwho appears headed to the Lakers — but this could inspire one last push to land the former Cavalier big man. It may also be too late. The next best center on the buyout market is Gorgui Dieng.

Check out more on the Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers v Portland Trail Blazers
Cavaliers reach buyout with Andre Drummond; he meets with Celtics
Former Knicks president Phil Jackson
Phil Jackson blames media for his Knicks failings: ‘I kind of understand...
Denver Nuggets v Orlando Magic
PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA trade deadline winners, losers