Watch Dwight Howard get ejected after bumping into Harrell

Dwight Howard was trying to be a pest and get under Montrezl Harrell‘s skin. Harrell was having none of it and pushed back. It was all a little gamesmanship.

Dwight Howard got ejected for it.

Howard bumped Harrell, referee Kane Fitzgerald jumped in and sent Howard packing.

Dwight Howard gets ejected after going at it with Montrezl Harrell. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mcifm7cXR9 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 26, 2021

Was that really worthy of an ejection? A warning, sure. A technical foul works if the officials feel Howard was warned before or was escalating.

And ejection?

A lot of quick triggers on officials around the NBA recently.

As for the game, Danny Green reminded his former Lakers teammates he can contribute, scoring 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting, hitting a dagger three late, and helping lift the 76ers to a 109-101 win. Philly is now 6-1 without Joel Embiid.