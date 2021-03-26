Watch Dwight Howard get ejected after bumping into Harrell

By Kurt HelinMar 26, 2021, 2:20 AM EDT
Dwight Howard was trying to be a pest and get under Montrezl Harrell‘s skin. Harrell was having none of it and pushed back. It was all a little gamesmanship.

Dwight Howard got ejected for it.

Howard bumped Harrell, referee Kane Fitzgerald jumped in and sent Howard packing.

Was that really worthy of an ejection? A warning, sure. A technical foul works if the officials feel Howard was warned before or was escalating.

And ejection?

A lot of quick triggers on officials around the NBA recently.

As for the game, Danny Green reminded his former Lakers teammates he can contribute, scoring 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting, hitting a dagger three late, and helping lift the 76ers to a 109-101 win. Philly is now 6-1 without Joel Embiid.

