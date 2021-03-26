PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA trade deadline winners, losers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who came out on top in a hectic NBA Trade Deadline day where we saw 16 deals in a span of hours?

Did Denver make itself a legit title contender by adding Aaron Gordon to the mix with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

What about Chicago, picking up All-Star center Nikola Vucevic?

Miami landed Victor Oladipo, but both it and Philadelphia struck out with Kyle Lowry, who stayed in Toronto. How much will Rajon Rondo help the Clippers?

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports and myself get into all of that, breaking down all the big trades, plus we get into a discussion about the upcoming buyout market.

