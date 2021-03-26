Anthony Davis “cleared to advance his on court work,” no return timeline

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis is improving and can do more work on the court as he works to recover from Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain.

There still is no timeline for Davis to return.

The Lakers — who are also without LeBron James indefinitely due to a high ankle sprain — updated Davis’ status to the media Friday:

Injury update on Anthony Davis, who, according to the team, “Was re-examined by team medical staff earlier this evening. He continues to progress in his recovery and has been cleared to advance his on court work. Additional updates will be given when appropriate.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 27, 2021

Davis has been seen doing some solo on-court workouts pregame in recent weeks.

The Lakers have gone 7-10 with Davis out, but 0-4 since LeBron joined him in the training room.

Davis has averaged 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds a game this season and was named to the All-Star team, but could not play in the game. The Lakers have been 6.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season (although a lot of those minutes are with LeBron).

The Lakers, 28-17, have slipped to fourth in the West and could fall further with Davis and LeBron sidelined. Seeding, however, may matter less to the defending champions than any other team — if LeBron and Davis are healthy, the Lakers will set the bar in the West, and for the Larry O’Brien trophy.