Spurs reach buyout with LaMarcus Aldridge, who becomes a free agent

By Kurt HelinMar 25, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT
0 Comments

This was expected, and as such, it happened quickly.

When San Antonio could not find a trade for LaMarcus Aldridge at the deadline — his $24 million salary made it prohibitive — they talked to the veteran forward about a buyout.

The sides have reached a buyout agreement, the Spurs announced. Once Aldridge clears waivers, he will be a free agent.

There are numerous teams interested in Aldridge’s services, but the Miami Heat are considered the frontrunner to sign him. Miami needs help at the four and backup five; there are minutes for Aldridge.

Miami pursued Aldridge as a free agent back in 2015, but he is not the same player now. Aldridge doesn’t have a lot of lateral mobility, which makes him a target on defense. On the other end of the court, he can shoot the three (36% this season) and sets good picks. There are matchups where he could be a help in the playoffs to space the floor. 

