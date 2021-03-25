Spurs reach buyout with LaMarcus Aldridge, who becomes a free agent

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This was expected, and as such, it happened quickly.

When San Antonio could not find a trade for LaMarcus Aldridge at the deadline — his $24 million salary made it prohibitive — they talked to the veteran forward about a buyout.

The sides have reached a buyout agreement, the Spurs announced. Once Aldridge clears waivers, he will be a free agent.

Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge reach buyout agreement. MORE ⤵️ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 25, 2021

There are numerous teams interested in Aldridge’s services, but the Miami Heat are considered the frontrunner to sign him. Miami needs help at the four and backup five; there are minutes for Aldridge.

Miami pursued Aldridge as a free agent back in 2015, but he is not the same player now. Aldridge doesn’t have a lot of lateral mobility, which makes him a target on defense. On the other end of the court, he can shoot the three (36% this season) and sets good picks. There are matchups where he could be a help in the playoffs to space the floor.