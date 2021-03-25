Report: Rockets trading Victor Oladipo to Heat

By Dan FeldmanMar 25, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT
Heat big Kelly Olynyk and Rockets guard Victor Oladipo
Maria Lysaker/NBAE via Getty Images
The longrumored dalliance between Victor Oladipo and the Heat has finally culminated with Oladipo in Miami.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Reminder: The Rockets could have had Caris LeVert rather than Oladipo. But Houston opted to reroute LeVert to the Pacers for Oladipo in the James Harden trade.

LeVert just dropped 28 points last night. Oladipo returned… this.

Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley do nothing for the cellar-dwelling Rockets. Bradley’s $5,916,750 player option for next season is a liability.

That leaves the pick swap, which will probably help the Rockets. Though the swap offers upside, the Nets (whose first-rounder Houston got in the Harden deal) aren’t projected to be that much better than Miami next season.

Oladipo’s value had just cratered as he struggled since returning from injury. The Heat shouldn’t expect much.

But they can hope for more. Oladipo was a two-way star just a few years ago and is just 28. His work ethic and background shine. He should fit well in Miami’s culture.

Oladipo is seeking a big contract in unrestricted free agency this summer. If he rediscovers his form, the Heat will probably re-sign him to a lucrative deal. But Oladipo’s long-term future in Miami is far from assured.

For now, he joins Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn in a deep guard rotation.

Miami loses a starter in Olynyk, but Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica will replace him as a shooting big.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Maurice Harkless’ and Chris Silva‘s combined salaries are lower than Bjelica’s, which probably explains the deal from Sacramento’s side. The 24-year-old Silva also offers some upside. Bjelica was eager to move on, and the Kings were willing to accommodate.

The Heat could also sign LaMarcus Aldridge, whom the Spurs are buying out.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

