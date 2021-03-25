Report: Bulls and Wizards exchange four young players

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bulls had a remarkably quiet offseason.

But new general manager Arturas Karnisovas is putting his stamp on the roster now.

In addition to trading for Magic center Nikola Vucevic, Chicago is trading center Daniel Gafford and forward Chandler Hutchison to the Wizards for wing Troy Brown and big Moritz Wagner.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Washington is trading Troy Brown and Mo Wagner to Chicago for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Gafford (No. 38 in 2019), Hutchison (No. 22 in 2018), Brown (No. 15 in 2018) and Wagner (No. 25 in 2018) are all recent draft picks who’ve yet to establish themselves. A change in scenery could do them all good.

Washington already declined Wagner’s fourth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Hutchison (who had been away from the Bulls for personal reasons) and Brown have one additional season left on their rookie-scale contracts. Gafford has two minimum-salary seasons, neither guaranteed, remaining on his deal.

Teams rarely swap young players like this. But Karnisovas and Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard didn’t draft any of these four. So, it was easier for the executives to cut bait without getting egg on their face.