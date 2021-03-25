Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 76ers aren’t getting highly coveted guard Kyle Lowry.

But George Hill is a solid fallback.

He’ll go to Philadelphia in a three-team trade with the Thunder and Knicks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Philadelphia is acquiring OKC's George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources. https://t.co/NU3JgmUV0k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Knicks also send Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia in the three-way deal, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Sixers send second round picks in 2025 and 2026 to the Thunder, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Hill is a good player and respected veteran who brings three key skills to Philadelphia:

He can play point guard and run the halfcourt offense, sometimes an issue for the 76ers with atypical point guard Ben Simmons.

He can shoot 3-pointers off the ball, key for creating space around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

He will help Philadelphia maintain its defensive identity.

Not many players could provide all three elements. Lowry is one, but he would have cost far more than Hill.

Neither Tony Bradley nor Terrance Fergusson is in Philadelphia’s regular rotation.* Distant second-round picks carry limited value.

*Bradley has been playing with Embiid sidelined. The 76ers are now thin at center, with Dwight Howard as their top option. Perhaps, rookie Paul Reed, who shined in the minor league, will get minutes.

Unlike Lowry, Hill is even under contract for next season. His 2021-22 salary is a reasonable-looking $10,047,297. If the 34-year-old declines, just $1,275,491 of that is guaranteed.

It seemed inevitable the Thunder would trade Hill. Though this isn’t great return, they originally got Hill primarily as matching salary in another trade that landed draft capital. Getting two second-rounders and Bradley for Hill is gravy. This will also make it even easier for Oklahoma City to tank.

Austin Rivers and Ignas Brazdeikis haven’t been doing much for the Knicks. Maybe the Thunder can rebuild Rivers’ value and flip him for a small asset.

New York slightly trims payroll and gets a look at Ferguson. The 22-year-old has lost momentum after starting for Oklahoma City earlier in his career. He’s also facing a lawsuit alleging rape.