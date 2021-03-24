NBA: One new player tested positive for coronavirus in last week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA players – from the Pelicans to Trail Blazers to Lakers and beyond – are receiving coronavirus vaccines. More players will follow.

But those vaccines aren’t fully effective yet.

So, the NBA is still relying on its distancing and masking protocols to keep players safe. After getting through the All-Star break with surprisingly few coronavirus cases, the league has kept its numbers low.

NBA release:

Of the 485 players tested for COVID-19 since March 17, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.

NBA players have had at least 166 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.

Though the league obviously isn’t out of the woods yet, if its biggest coronavirus problems aren’t in the rearview mirror, something has gone very wrong.