Michael Malone pays tribute to, reads names of Boulder shooting victims pregame

This is powerful.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone broke down pregame talking about the tragic shooting in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery story on Monday that left 10 people dead. He read the names of the victims.

It's about more than basketball. Prior to tonight's game, Coach Malone expressed his emotions regarding the tragic events that took place in Boulder yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GIKFxakozE — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 23, 2021

“I think we’re all tired of it… We get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back, and you put yourself in one of those families, what do you feel? This is a game. It’s a game I love. I have a passion for, but I think about Eric Talley and his seven kids. That’s what I think about. I’m just heartbroken for them and everybody else. Hopefully we as a country, we as a state can find a way to be better.”

This is as emotional as anyone can remember seeing Malone.

The victims of the shooting were Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

Our thoughts are with them and their families.