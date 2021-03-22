Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some NBA players are reluctant to promote coronavirus vaccines.

Not Jusuf Nurkic.

The Trail Blazers center – one of 13 Portland players to get vaccinated – posted a proud photo of his shot.

Nurkic:

I got my vaccine 💉 today. I can't live in fear of infecting someone else and the people I love. The best protection is vaccine and the fastest way to get back to normal. #HaveYourOpinion #MakeYourMove pic.twitter.com/qpbZFUT6cR — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 22, 2021

Good for Nurkic. The vaccines are our most direct ticket back to normal life. They should be celebrated for the grand achievement that they are.

Though skepticism is understandable, the vaccines are safe and effective. Not only does a vaccine protect the person injected, but it also protects those around them. The coronavirus is a very real threat that has cost more than half-a-million American lives. Vaccines neutralize it.

Sometime soon, it will no longer be newsworthy when NBA players get vaccinated. But Nurkic broke a barrier by posting a photo of his shot.

Hopefully, more people use their influence to promote vaccinations. And hopefully, more people become willing to get vaccinated. And hopefully more shots become available.

There’s still much left to be done.

But Nurkic is doing his part.