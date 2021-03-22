Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic gets coronavirus vaccine on camera (photo)

By Dan FeldmanMar 22, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Some NBA players are reluctant to promote coronavirus vaccines.

Not Jusuf Nurkic.

The Trail Blazers center – one of 13 Portland players to get vaccinated – posted a proud photo of his shot.

Nurkic:

Good for Nurkic. The vaccines are our most direct ticket back to normal life. They should be celebrated for the grand achievement that they are.

Though skepticism is understandable, the vaccines are safe and effective. Not only does a vaccine protect the person injected, but it also protects those around them. The coronavirus is a very real threat that has cost more than half-a-million American lives. Vaccines neutralize it.

Sometime soon, it will no longer be newsworthy when NBA players get vaccinated. But Nurkic broke a barrier by posting a photo of his shot.

Hopefully, more people use their influence to promote vaccinations. And hopefully, more people become willing to get vaccinated. And hopefully more shots become available.

There’s still much left to be done.

But Nurkic is doing his part.

