Report: LeBron James expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury

LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain. Recovery time for that injury can vary significantly. The Lakers have provided no timeline.
How long will LeBron be out?
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Developing – LeBron James is initially expected to miss several weeks due to his high right ankle sprain, sources tell @ShamsCharania.
With Anthony Davis already sidelined, Los Angeles could really tumble in the standings. The Lakers (28-15) are just one game ahead of the fourth-place Clippers and 2.5 games ahead of the fifth/sixth-place Nuggets/Trail Blazers.
But the Lakers will be a major championship threat if they enter the playoffs healthy. That’s the priority.
Though home-court advantage would be nice, LeBron has confidence it’s not necessary. Though more time to develop chemistry with his new teammates would also help, LeBron has a strong connection with co-star Davis. Though LeBron wants to win MVP, he already stumbled in the race during Davis’ absence.
There’s just no good reason for LeBron to rush back.