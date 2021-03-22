Report: LeBron James expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain. Recovery time for that injury can vary significantly. The Lakers have provided no timeline.

How long will LeBron be out?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Developing – LeBron James is initially expected to miss several weeks due to his high right ankle sprain, sources tell @ShamsCharania. 📚: https://t.co/kJdYXQh00e pic.twitter.com/XSE9G3eEbQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 22, 2021

With Anthony Davis already sidelined, Los Angeles could really tumble in the standings. The Lakers (28-15) are just one game ahead of the fourth-place Clippers and 2.5 games ahead of the fifth/sixth-place Nuggets/Trail Blazers.

But the Lakers will be a major championship threat if they enter the playoffs healthy. That’s the priority.

Though home-court advantage would be nice, LeBron has confidence it’s not necessary. Though more time to develop chemistry with his new teammates would also help, LeBron has a strong connection with co-star Davis. Though LeBron wants to win MVP, he already stumbled in the race during Davis’ absence.

There’s just no good reason for LeBron to rush back.