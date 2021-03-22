Report: LeBron James expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury

By Dan FeldmanMar 22, 2021, 1:03 PM EDT
LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain. Recovery time for that injury can vary significantly. The Lakers have provided no timeline.

How long will LeBron be out?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

With Anthony Davis already sidelined, Los Angeles could really tumble in the standings. The Lakers (28-15) are just one game ahead of the fourth-place Clippers and 2.5 games ahead of the fifth/sixth-place Nuggets/Trail Blazers.

But the Lakers will be a major championship threat if they enter the playoffs healthy. That’s the priority.

Though home-court advantage would be nice, LeBron has confidence it’s not necessary. Though more time to develop chemistry with his new teammates would also help, LeBron has a strong connection with co-star Davis. Though LeBron wants to win MVP, he already stumbled in the race during Davis’ absence.

There’s just no good reason for LeBron to rush back.

