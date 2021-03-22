Report: Clippers to trade Mfiondu Kabengele to Kings, open up roster spot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Clippers have not looked like a championship team this season — they need to make a move, either a trade by Thursday’s deadline or on the buyout market afterward. Except, Los Angeles was bumping up against the hard cap and only had one open roster spot, complicating making any meaningful move.

So the Clippers struck a deal to trade Mfiondu Kabengele, plus swap second-round picks (that will probably never actually swap), with the Sacramento Kings. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Clippers are trading Mfiondu Kabengele, a future second and cash to the Kings for a protected future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2021

Kings used a trade exception that would've expired today on deal. Both second-round picks are heavily protected and unlikely to convey, sources said. Kings get a young forward to evaluate — and cash; Clippers create a roster spot. https://t.co/MpqjAm4UOX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2021

The Clippers are now $2.6 million under the hard cap and have a couple of roster spots.

Prior to the trade, the LA Clippers had to wait until March 30 to sign a player as a result of the hard cap. There are no restrictions now with the 2 open roster spots. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 23, 2021

That’s a win for them — now we’ll see what Lawrence Frank and the front office do with it.

The Kings take a flier on Kabengele — a 6’9″ forward out of Florida State — and get some cash, a solid move on their end.

It’s not a thrilling trade, but it is a prelude to future moves. The Clippers have been linked to Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry, George Hill, and other secondary playmakers. This gives them more room to make a trade.

Things are starting to ramp up during trade deadline week.