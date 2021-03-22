Report: Clippers to trade Mfiondu Kabengele to Kings, open up roster spot

By Kurt HelinMar 22, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Clippers have not looked like a championship team this season — they need to make a move, either a trade by Thursday’s deadline or on the buyout market afterward. Except, Los Angeles was bumping up against the hard cap and only had one open roster spot, complicating making any meaningful move.

So the Clippers struck a deal to trade Mfiondu Kabengele, plus swap second-round picks (that will probably never actually swap), with the Sacramento Kings. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

The Clippers are now $2.6 million under the hard cap and have a couple of roster spots.

That’s a win for them — now we’ll see what Lawrence Frank and the front office do with it.

The Kings take a flier on Kabengele — a 6’9″ forward out of Florida State — and get some cash, a solid move on their end.

It’s not a thrilling trade, but it is a prelude to future moves. The Clippers have been linked to Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry, George Hill, and other secondary playmakers. This gives them more room to make a trade.

Things are starting to ramp up during trade deadline week.

Here is more on the Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz
Clippers reportedly ‘exploring’ Lonzo Ball trade with Pelicans
Paul George in Clippers-Mavericks
Paul George fined after saying discussions with officials were ‘bunch...
Brooklyn Nets v Houston Rockets
Three things to know: Bucks big winners in P.J. Tucker trade