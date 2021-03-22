Report: Chicago, Atlanta interested in Lonzo Ball trade

We know the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in a Lonzo Ball trade, however, their lack of good trade assets and being up against the hard cap makes them putting a deal together unlikely. The Knicks have interest, possibly in a trade but maybe more so in poaching him in free agency.

On the other hand, Chicago and Atlanta are interested right and have interesting paths to a Lonzo trade, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

There’s skepticism around the league that the Pelicans will move Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline, but that won’t stop teams from trying. League sources say the Bulls and Hawks are both in pursuit. Chicago has offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but New Orleans is asking for at least one good first-round pick or a young player. Talks with Atlanta have revolved around Cam Reddish… Ball would be an excellent fit in Chicago or Atlanta alongside either team’s one-time All-Star guard, Zach LaVine or Trae Young.

Ball was on top of a lot of “most likely to be traded” talk a month ago, but his improved play in recent weeks (and his chemistry with Zion Williamson) quieted that talk — New Orleans is still open to a deal, but the price went up. Heading into restricted free agency this summer, Ball is having the best season of his career, averaging 14.2 points per game and shooting 38.5% from three, while dishing out 5.6 assists a night. Ball is at his best with the rock in his hands in transition, but he can also play off the ball in the halfcourt and is a quality perimeter defender.

New Orleans needs to decide for itself if it wants to pay Ball that much this offseason — or at least work for a sign-and-trade with another team. If not, they need to strike a deal in the coming days and trade Lonzo to the team with the best offer (and Cam Reddish is a pretty good offer, he has shown improvement this season).