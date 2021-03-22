Kyrie Irving to miss Nets’ next three games for family issue

Kyrie Irving – whose absence from the Nets sparked controversy earlier this season – is again stepping away from the team.
Nets:
Kyrie Irving will not accompany the team on this week’s three-game road trip (POR/UTA/DET) in order to tend to a family matter.
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2021
Hopefully, everything is OK with Irving and his family.
After returning from “family and personal stuff going on” in January, Irving praised the Nets for supporting him and his family. That should be the priority.
Brooklyn is also trying to develop chemistry around its new star trio, though that can’t be done until until Kevin Durant returns, anyway. And to credit Irving, nothing has helped the Nets’ orderliness more than Irving telling James Harden that Harden is the point guard.
In the meantime, Harden should be comfortable carrying the load against the Trail Blazers, Jazz and Pistons.