Kyrie Irving to miss Nets’ next three games for family issue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving – whose absence from the Nets sparked controversy earlier this season – is again stepping away from the team.

Nets:

Kyrie Irving will not accompany the team on this week’s three-game road trip (POR/UTA/DET) in order to tend to a family matter. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2021

Hopefully, everything is OK with Irving and his family.

After returning from “family and personal stuff going on” in January, Irving praised the Nets for supporting him and his family. That should be the priority.

Brooklyn is also trying to develop chemistry around its new star trio, though that can’t be done until until Kevin Durant returns, anyway. And to credit Irving, nothing has helped the Nets’ orderliness more than Irving telling James Harden that Harden is the point guard.

In the meantime, Harden should be comfortable carrying the load against the Trail Blazers, Jazz and Pistons.