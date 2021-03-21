Toronto’s Nick Nurse fined $50,000 for throwing mask, cursing at referee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“[We] outplayed them all over the place. It’s a hard one to win. It just didn’t seem like they were going to let us win tonight… A lot of calls, man. Every trip, every possession was free throws. We were moving faster, cutting harder, charging in further. We were twice the aggressor.”

Toronto coach Nick Nurse was heated after his team lost to Utah Friday night, and after the game used “they” to imply the referees were unfair without getting fined.

Nurse didn’t get fined for those comments, but the league did fine Nurse $50,000 for “throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the spectator stands, and for directing profanity toward game officials before exiting the playing court” when he was ejected from Friday’s game.

Why Nick Nurse gotta do his mask like that #Raptors pic.twitter.com/eHu5eOc8At — burner (@mburnerm) March 20, 2021

Throwing your face mask would be a clear violation of the league’s health and safety protocols. Cursing at officials often will get a fine. But if you think Nurse ripping the referees postgame had nothing to do with the hefty fine — the same as Myers Leonard got for his anti-Semitic slur — I have a Nigerian prince who just needs a little help I’d like you to meet.

Toronto’s loss to Utah was its seventh in a row and the team has fallen to the 11 seed in the East, out of even the play-in games as things stand.